Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Man dies in construction accident at ice cream plant

Officers from the Fort Wayne Police Department say a man died Monday in a construtcion accident...
Officers from the Fort Wayne Police Department say a man died Monday in a construtcion accident at the Edy’s Ice Cream Plant.(Staff)
By Evan Harris and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:41 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) – A man died Monday morning in a construction accident at an Edy’s Ice Cream Plant in Indiana, according to officers from the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Emergency officials were called around 11:40 a.m. to respond to reports of a construction worker who was hit by a vehicle on the site.

Authorities said in a news release the man, who has not been identified, was on his phone and unaware of the construction vehicle backing up at the time of the accident.

The construction worker hit died at the scene, according to police.

Officials barricaded the area and said all construction is stopped until the investigation is complete.

Copyright 2023 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students and community members worshiping at Asbury on Sunday
The longest church service at Asbury since 1970 has been happening non-stop since Wednesday
Christopher Dooley aka Hurricane Chris
Trial date set for homicide involving Hurricane Chris
(Source: WALB)
Man fatally shot outside party on Greenwood Road; victim named
Brandon Salley, 22
Bossier man given more than $2.5M bond on child sex crimes
Woman fatally shot in head on W. College Street
Victim killed on West College Street named

Latest News

Pastor Mike Jr. releases new gospel album
Pastor Mike Jr. releases new gospel album
Overton Brooks VA Medical Center salutes veterans
Overton Brooks VA Medical Center salutes veterans
2 men wanted in separate instances of domestic violence
2 men wanted in separate instances of domestic violence
Michigan State University Police confirmed three people are dead and five more were wounded in...
LIVE: Police: 3 killed in Michigan State University shooting; suspect dead
First lady Jill Biden shows a "Hearts and Crafts," Valentine's Day card made by children at the...
Open hearts, helping hands: Jill Biden’s valentine to US