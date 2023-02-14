Ask the Doctor
LDAF providing farmers’ market cards to low-income seniors

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:15 PM CST
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Agriculture is reminding senior citizens, 60 years and older, who meet certain income requirements that they can apply for Louisiana’s Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP).

The program provides a food benefits card with a value of $50 to low-income senior citizens so that they can buy locally grown fresh fruits, vegetables, herbs, and honey sold at approved farmers’ markets and roadside stands. Those who receive a card will also receive a directory listing which markets and stands where they can use the card.

The card must be applied for on a yearly basis.

Anyone interested in applying for the program can contact their parish Council on Aging.

The following seniors are pre-qualified for SFMNP:

  • Seniors who receive commodities through the USDA’s Food for Seniors Program.
  • Those who have a Letter of Eligibility for the Louisiana Purchase Card (SNAP).
  • Those who have a Letter of Eligibility for Supplemental Security Income (SSI).
  • Those who receive Medicaid.

