KSLA CAFE: Pastor Mike Jr. releases new gospel album ‘IMPOSSIBLE’

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Dubbed “The New King of Inspiration,” Pastor Mike Jr. sat down with KSLA on Tuesday, Feb. 14 to discuss his newest gospel album, “IMPOSSIBLE.”

The 15-track album was released on Feb. 3. Pastor Mike says the inspiration behind his music is spreading hope.

“We’re living in difficult and arduous times. So many people are pregnant with vision, but sometimes it’s miscarried by lack. To have a million dollar dream on a hundred dollar budget,”

There are many collaborations on the album, but Pastor Mike says a very special track features his mother.

“My mother was diagnosed with sepsis, which is an infection of the blood, and when we had to pick a medicine, the doctors said, ‘We’re just going to pick and pray.’ To watch her almost lose her life, and she always wanted to record, so to give her that opportunity... she tore the whole studio up!”

Pastor Mike says the first week of the album’s release got almost two million streams. You can listen to “IMPOSSIBLE” anywhere you download music.

