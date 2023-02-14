Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

KSLA CAFE: Pastor Mike Jr. releases new gospel album ‘IMPOSSIBLE’

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Dubbed “The New King of Inspiration,” Pastor Mike Jr. sat down with KSLA on Tuesday, Feb. 14 to discuss his newest gospel album, “IMPOSSIBLE.”

The 15-track album was released on Feb. 3. Pastor Mike says the inspiration behind his music is spreading hope.

“We’re living in difficult and arduous times. So many people are pregnant with vision, but sometimes it’s miscarried by lack. To have a million dollar dream on a hundred dollar budget,”

There are many collaborations on the album, but Pastor Mike says a very special track features his mother.

“My mother was diagnosed with sepsis, which is an infection of the blood, and when we had to pick a medicine, the doctors said, ‘We’re just going to pick and pray.’ To watch her almost lose her life, and she always wanted to record, so to give her that opportunity... she tore the whole studio up!”

Pastor Mike says the first week of the album’s release got almost two million streams. You can listen to “IMPOSSIBLE” anywhere you download music.

MORE FROM THE KSLA CAFE>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students and community members worshiping at Asbury on Sunday
The longest church service at Asbury since 1970 has been happening non-stop since Wednesday
Christopher Dooley aka Hurricane Chris
Trial date set for homicide involving Hurricane Chris
(Source: WALB)
Man fatally shot outside party on Greenwood Road; victim named
Brandon Salley, 22
Bossier man given more than $2.5M bond on child sex crimes
Woman fatally shot in head on W. College Street
Victim killed on West College Street named

Latest News

Overton Brooks VA Medical Center salutes veterans
Overton Brooks VA Medical Center salutes veterans
Pastor Mike Jr. releases new gospel album
Pastor Mike Jr. releases new gospel album
2 men wanted in separate instances of domestic violence
2 men wanted in separate instances of domestic violence
Overton Brooks VA Medical Center salutes veterans
Overton Brooks hosting Valentine’s Day events for veterans