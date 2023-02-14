Hope Public Schools announces passing of Dr. Roy Turner

HOPE, Ark. (KSLA) - Hope Public Schools is mourning the loss of the principal of one of its schools.

On Monday, Feb. 13, the school district announced the death of Dr. Roy Turner, the principal of Beryl Henry Elementary School; the district says he died over the weekend. Dr. Turner had been battling various health issues.

“We know that Dr. Turner’s impact far exceeded the walls of BHE. He was a titan in the Hope community, and his legacy will be one of excellence and love,” the school district said.

School district officials say they will update the community when funeral arrangements are finalized.

“If you knew Roy, you loved him. He was exceedingly generous with his time and energy. His infectious laugh and love for students was unsurpassed. One of his favorite phrases for his students and staff was, ‘Smile BHE looks good on you!’ Dr. Turner can know that he made ALL those around him smile. He represented HPS with pride and grace.”

VIDEO STATEMENT FROM SUPERINTENDENT DR. JONATHAN CROSSLEY

