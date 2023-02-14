Hope Public Schools announces passing of Dr. Roy Turner
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HOPE, Ark. (KSLA) - Hope Public Schools is mourning the loss of the principal of one of its schools.
On Monday, Feb. 13, the school district announced the death of Dr. Roy Turner, the principal of Beryl Henry Elementary School; the district says he died over the weekend. Dr. Turner had been battling various health issues.
“We know that Dr. Turner’s impact far exceeded the walls of BHE. He was a titan in the Hope community, and his legacy will be one of excellence and love,” the school district said.
School district officials say they will update the community when funeral arrangements are finalized.
VIDEO STATEMENT FROM SUPERINTENDENT DR. JONATHAN CROSSLEY
