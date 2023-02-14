Former Caddo Commissioner releases book on his mother & her legacy

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Former Caddo Commissioner Jerald Bowman joined KSLA on Tuesday, Feb. 14 to discuss his new book “Public Servant: Pain & Purpose.”

He says the inspiration of the book was his mother, late Commissioner Joyce Bowman, and her battles through life.

“She was like my best friend. I knew everything, I was her confidant a lot of times. My brother was always like a big teddy bear that takes over everything, and I was like the ear.”

He says he felt like God showed him he needed to share his mother’s story and that it was bigger than him. The book shares Joyce’s journey through struggles and how she passed her lessons onto her children.

“To watch her be so strong with people, regardless of [the cancer]. She never let that get in the way. It seemed like she worked harder.”

Publisher Danyelle Scroggins says the book is emotional and shares the legacy of the Bowman family.

“She not only raised him, but her boys, to do exactly what she did. To serve the community,” she said.

