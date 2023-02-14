Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Former Caddo Commissioner releases book on his mother & her legacy

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Former Caddo Commissioner Jerald Bowman joined KSLA on Tuesday, Feb. 14 to discuss his new book “Public Servant: Pain & Purpose.”

He says the inspiration of the book was his mother, late Commissioner Joyce Bowman, and her battles through life.

“She was like my best friend. I knew everything, I was her confidant a lot of times. My brother was always like a big teddy bear that takes over everything, and I was like the ear.”

He says he felt like God showed him he needed to share his mother’s story and that it was bigger than him. The book shares Joyce’s journey through struggles and how she passed her lessons onto her children.

“To watch her be so strong with people, regardless of [the cancer]. She never let that get in the way. It seemed like she worked harder.”

Publisher Danyelle Scroggins says the book is emotional and shares the legacy of the Bowman family.

“She not only raised him, but her boys, to do exactly what she did. To serve the community,” she said.

If you would like to order a copy, click here.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students and community members worshiping at Asbury on Sunday
The longest church service at Asbury since 1970 has been happening non-stop since Wednesday
Christopher Dooley aka Hurricane Chris
Trial date set for homicide involving Hurricane Chris
(Source: WALB)
Man fatally shot outside party on Greenwood Road; victim named
Brandon Salley, 22
Bossier man given more than $2.5M bond on child sex crimes
Woman fatally shot in head on W. College Street
Victim killed on West College Street named

Latest News

Overton Brooks VA Medical Center salutes veterans
Overton Brooks VA Medical Center salutes veterans
Pastor Mike Jr. releases new gospel album
Pastor Mike Jr. releases new gospel album
Black History Month: Dr. Keena Morgan Franklin
Black History Month: Dr. Keena Morgan Franklin
Dr. Roy Turner
Hope Public Schools announces passing of Dr. Roy Turner