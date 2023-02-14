Ask the Doctor
Company planning to build toll bridge across Red River seeking approval for permits

Proposed toll bridge over Red River connecting Bossier and Caddo parishes
Proposed toll bridge over Red River connecting Bossier and Caddo parishes(Tim James, Inc.)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An infrastructure company based out of Alabama that’s planning to build a privately funded toll bridge connecting Bossier and Caddo parishes is seeking approval for its required permits from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the U.S. Coast Guard.

Back in 2022, the parishes approved and executed cooperative endeavor agreements with the company, Tim James, Inc., allowing the development and construction of its tollway in the southern part of the parishes. The bridge will connect Shreveport and Bossier City over the Red River. The company plans to build about eight miles of infrastructure that should alleviate traffic issues on both sides of the river. This will include stretches of new, free roads and will not replace any free roads or bridges currently in the parishes.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE>>> Developer seeks approval of toll bridge connecting Bossier, Caddo parishes

Tim James, Inc. is trying to obtain the required permits for the bridge and roadway. KSA Engineers, Inc. and Evans-Graves Engineers, Inc. have been hired to guide the construction company through this process.

“We are confident that we will be awarded our permits and that we will begin construction in 2024,” said Tim James Sr. “[W]e will work hand in glove with each parish, the LaDOTD, other governmental agencies and stakeholders during the design, development and construction of this project.”

