Black History Month: Dr. Keena Morgan Franklin uses education as tool to inspire

By Domonique Benn
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:47 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Dr. Keena Morgan Franklin is an associate professor of professional practice, teaching both social work and sociology courses at LSU-Shreveport.

She has taught history and social sciences for the past 30 years. Currently, Dr. Franklin serves as the assistant provost for Diversity, Inclusion, and Community Engagement.

She has a doctorate of education in educational administration from the University of Texas at Austin

Dr. Franklin has been nominated by students for the past 15 years as a Professor of the Year and Top Ten Finalist in the City of Shreveport Chamber’s ATHENA Award. She is an active member in the Shreveport Chapter of The Links Inc. and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated.

