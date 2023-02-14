Ask the Doctor
Ashdown man sentenced to 30 years for production of child porn

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:57 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - An Ashdown man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for production of child pornography on Monday, Feb. 13.

Aaron Lloyd Mitchell, 25, is to serve the sentence without possibility of parole, followed by 20 years of supervised release.

According to officials, the FBI in Texarkana received information in Nov. 2018 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an individual had uploaded multiple images depicting sexual abuse of a five-year-old girl.

The investigation identified Mitchell as the one who posted the images. FBI agents conducted a search of his home that same month. During a post-Miranda interview, Mitchell admitted to producing the images of the child and uploading them to the internet.

He was indicted on the charges on Dec. 13, 2018 and pleaded guilty on June 20, 2019.

