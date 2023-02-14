Ask the Doctor
1 wanted, 1 arrested in Sunday evening shooting in Natchitoches

Kendarius Jones (left) and Zachary Cordell Moore (right)
Kendarius Jones (left) and Zachary Cordell Moore (right)(Natchitoches Police Department)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Police Department is trying to find one of the suspects allegedly involved in a shooting that happened in Natchitoches Sunday evening.

The shooting happened Sunday, Feb. 12. The following day, officers arrested Kendarius Jones, 28, of Mansfield. He’s charged with principal to attempted-second degree murder and obstruction of justice.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Police are still looking for Zachary Cordell Moore, 27, of Campti. He’s wanted for attempted second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and obstruction of justice.

Anyone with information on Moore’s whereabouts is asked to call the Natchitoches Police Department at 318-352-8101, or call Detective Shane Garcie at 318-357-3878. Those who wish to remain anonymous while providing information can call Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at 318-357-3858.

Police warn that Moore should be considered armed and dangerous.

