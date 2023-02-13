Warm rest of your Monday; rain tomorrow

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Monday! A very nice day across the ArkLaTex to start off your workweek. Temperatures will rise into the low-70s for highs and we will see plenty of sunshine throughout most of the day. As we go into the late afternoon hours, cloud cover and wind speeds will begin increasing as the sun begins setting. Lows tonight will drop to the low-50s. Southerly wind and cloud cover are the two reasons that we will be staying warm overnight.

Tomorrow we are tracking some showers and storms that are to move into the ArkLaTex during the morning commute hours. Driven by a cold front, a line of heavier showers is expected to move into the region beginning around 8 AM, making its way through the central portion of the viewing area around noon, and eventually out by the mid to late afternoon hours. Highs will reach the 70s once again, similar to today, and some sunshine may make an appearance briefly before the sun sets.

Wednesday there is a chance for some severe storms as temperatures are likely to reach the mid and upper-70s. Right now the timing of the storms is likely to occur during the afternoon and evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the region under a ‘slight risk’ for severe storms, which is a 2 out of 5 on the numeric scale. We will continue to update as more information is made available. Cooler temperatures are expected Thursday and through Saturday with highs in the 50s, back to the 60s on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.