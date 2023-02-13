Ask the Doctor
Trial date set for homicide involving Hurricane Chris

Christopher Dooley aka Hurricane Chris
Christopher Dooley aka Hurricane Chris(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport native and rapper, Christopher “Hurricane Chris” Dooley, will head to court on March 6 for trial.

Dooley was originally indicted for second-degree murder in connection to the June 2020 death of Danzeria O. Ferris, Jr. He is also charged with illegal possession of a stolen 2016 Mercedes Sedan, a vehicle associated with the murder.

Dooley made claims of self defense after an alleged struggle over his vehicle. However, Violent Crimes and Crime Scene Investigators secured video footage of the incident that they believe showed that Dooley did not act in self-defense. Detectives also said the vehicle Ferris was allegedly trying to steal did not belong to Dooley, but was reported stolen out of Texas.

The State of Louisiana has requested that the trial date be continued over the objection of Dooley’s attorney, Alex Washington. Washington requested that the State turn over any documents that are material to Dooley’s innocence. The State agreed and will provide all evidence to support Dooley’s statement that the decedent threatened to kill him when he reached aggressively for his pocket after going into his vehicle.

“Recently in court the State turned over a new statement from a witness who saw the decedent approach the vehicle and enter. The witness then heard Chris begging him to get away from the car, followed by Chris screaming not to reach from his pocket. Christ is praying for a reevaluation of the large and that the case be dismissed by the Caddo District Attorney’s office.”

Attorney Alex Washington
Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

