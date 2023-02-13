Ask the Doctor
Remains found in missing person’s car, sources say

A missing person’s car has been found in Port Allen along with human remains, sources tell WAFB.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - A missing person’s car has been found in Port Allen along with human remains, sources tell WAFB.

West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s deputies found the car and body near a business off Highway 190 Sunday, Feb. 12.

An official confirmed the car is tied to a missing person’s case out of Lafayette Parish. However, officials did not immediately identify the body Sunday.

Sheila Baker
Sheila Baker(Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office)

Sources say the car belongs to Sheila Baker, 55, who was last seen on Christmas Day of 2022.

Sheila Baker
Sheila Baker(Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office)

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office published a missing person’s notice last month saying Baker was last seen leaving the parish, heading to visit family in Lake Charles but never arrived.

A cause of death was not immediately identified by parish officials.

