Radiance Technologies presents checks to 2 area schools for teacher retention, recruitment & recognition

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl presented checks to two area schools Monday, Feb. 13 to help promote teacher retention, recruitment and recognition.

Radiance Technologies presented checks for $5,000 each to Fairfield Elementary Magnet and Bossier Parish School for Technology & Innovative Learning. The program first announced in December 2022 is part of nearly $56,000 in education funding.

Fairfield Elementary Magnet will use the $5,000 from the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl to create a football-themed program focusing on all three categories – teacher recruitment, retention and recognition. (Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl)

“After donating nearly $46,000 to local teacher projects in September 2022, we are happy to donate a total of $10,000 to local schools to help with teacher retention, recruitment and recognition,” said Missy Setters, Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl executive director.

“Education is such a vital aspect of continuing to grow our local community, and this year’s education funding of nearly $56,000 is one of the largest philanthropic impacts the Independence Bowl Foundation has been able to support. We hope to help improve students’ futures throughout our local area.”

Bossier Parish School for Technology and Innovative Learning will use the $5,000 grant to grow and support Educators Rising-Bossier – a district club for middle and high school students who have expressed interest in the teaching profession and embody the characteristics of strong educators. (Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl)

The $10,000 donated Monday was the second part of more than $55,000 in donations to teachers and educational causes. Back in September of 2022, Radiance Technologies donated $45,986 to 45 teachers in Caddo, Bossier, DeSoto, Red River and Webster parishes during Extra Yard for Teachers Week.

“The teaching profession is one of the most underappreciated professions, and it is very important that we are able to help secure and keep quality educators in our local area,” stated Setters.

