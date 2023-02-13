Ask the Doctor
Oldest living funeral director in Louisiana turns 100

By Domonique Benn and Daffney Dawson
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 7:14 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Lafaye C. Jackson was born February 13, 1923 and turns 100 years old today!

She is the oldest living funeral director in the state of Louisiana, according to her family. Lafaye and her husband, Rogers Jackson Sr., started the Memorial Funeral Home and Life Insurance Company nearly 60 years ago. There are now six locations in northwest Louisiana: Homer, Plain Dealing, Cullen, Ringgold, Arcadia, and Farmerville.

Family members say she is an original founder of the NAACP chapter in Claiborne Parish, worked as an activist to integrate Homer High School, and was the first African American to be elected to the Claiborne Parish School Board in 1973.

Lafaye provides around 16 scholarships a year to children in surrounding parishes.

She has four children, 16 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren. She is the youngest of four sisters.

Lafaye lives life by a simple philosophy: “You can make it if you try.”

