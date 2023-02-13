Longview police seek public’s help in search for missing woman

Longview, Texas (KLTV) - Longview Police Investigators would like help from the public to locate a missing person.

Trinity Ross was reported missing on Wednesday, Feb. 1 by family members to the Kilgore Police Department. During their investigation, it was discovered she was last seen in Longview and Longview police are now taking over the investigation. Ross was last seen in Longview around the 3000 block of West Marshall Ave. on Sunday, Jan. 29.

Ross is described as a 39-year-old female who stands 5′-6″ tall and weighs approximately 230 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Ross’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1199.

