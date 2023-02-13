Ask the Doctor
Lights streak across Northeast Ohio sky Sunday night

19 News received several calls about the lights
By Brian Koster
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 7:45 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Strange lights were seen streaking over the skies of Northeast Sunday night.

19 News received several calls for the lights.

Calls started to come in around 740 pm. from Lorain County to Lake County

A 19 News viewer caught the object on video as it lit up the night sky in Lorain County.

The lights are from the 55 Starlink satellites that were launched Saturday.

19 News Meteorologist Kelly Dobeck said the lights should be visible for the next few nights

