Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Inmate death at Angola state prison under investigation

Angola Prison (Source: WAFB)
Angola Prison (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Corrections is investigating the death of an inmate at Angola state prison on the morning of Monday, Feb. 13.

According to officials, Clifton Bell, 64, fell off a forklift and died. They added that Bell was driving the forklift at the time of the incident.

Officials said the investigation will help determine what caused Bell to fall.

An autopsy will also be conducted to determine the cause of death, according to the Louisiana Department of Corrections.

Officials said that Bell was serving a total of 90 years in prison for early 1980′s convictions out of St. Tammany Parish for armed robbery, simple kidnapping, simple robbery, and two simple escapes.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found shot to death on North Hearn Avenue
Victim named in shooting on North Hearne Avenue
Woman fatally shot in head on W. College Street
Victim killed on West College Street named
(Source: WALB)
Man fatally shot outside party on Greenwood Road; victim named
Deadly two-car crash
Unrestrained 62-year-old Lincoln Parish man loses his life in crash on I-20 in Bossier Parish
Students and community members worshiping at Asbury on Sunday
The longest church service at Asbury since 1970 has been happening non-stop since Wednesday

Latest News

Walter O. Bigby Carriageway includes construction of 2 more roundabouts
Walter O. Bigby Carriageway expected to be completed by spring 2024
Robinson Film Center turns 15
Robinson Film Center turns 15
Valentine’s Day sales about the same as last year despite inflation, retailers say
Robinson Film Center turns 15
Robinson Film Center turns 15
Police are warning parents about THC-laced gummies packaged to look like candy.
Police warn parents about THC gummies packaged like candy after arrest in Texarkana