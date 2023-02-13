Ask the Doctor
Dry and pleasant to kick off the workweek

By Matt Jones
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:14 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Waking up to a quiet but chilly start with temperatures ranging from the mid 30s to the mid 40s.

As we head through the day, we’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine and a south breeze at 10-15 mph will allow for a nice jump in temperatures. Afternoon highs should warm into the low 70s for many locations.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, a cold front will arrive from the west bringing widespread showers and storms back to the ArkLaTex. Rain will begin by early morning across Texas and Oklahoma before spreading east during the rest of the day. Right now, severe weather is not anticipated.

Warmer and more humid air will surge north on Wednesday ahead of a stronger front setting the stage for severe weather midweek. Scattered storms will start to develop later Wednesday afternoon and then continue through early Thursday morning before ending. Temperatures ahead of this front will soar into the mid and upper 70s.

Much cooler air will arrive Thursday with highs only in the 50s and then it will stay chilly into the start of the weekend with highs below normal. Overnight lows will likely plunge below freezing Friday night and again Saturday night.

The good news is the weekend looks dry with plenty of sunshine expected!

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

