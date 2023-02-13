City of Natchitoches to revamp water treatment plant thanks to $5M grant

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Water Sector Commission has awarded the City of Natchitoches $5 million to rehabilitate their water treatment plant.

“Since the beginning of my administration, we have been adamant about seeking funding on the state and federal levels that make expensive, yet vital, projects a reality in the City of Natchitoches. This is a tremendous win that will ensure our ability to continue to provide both clean and plentiful water to Natchitoches residents,” said Mayor Ronnie Williams.

Plants 1, built in 1959, and Plant 2, built in 1971, will receive minor updates. This will mean correcting identified treatment plant deficiencies. Plant 3, built in 1995, will be updated to address the specific mandates outlined by the Louisiana Department of Health Administrative order. Aging mechanical equipment will be replaced, and the clarifier and filters will be restored to full operation and capacity.

A fourth plant will also be added to meet water demand. This plant will be able to treat an additional two million gallons of water a day.

Plant 4 will be built first, with repairs beginning on Plant 3 after it’s fully operational. Once Plant 3 is fully operational, Plant 2 will be shut down for repairs.

“No capacity has been added to the treatment plant since 1994, almost 30 years. In that time, the water needs of the City have increased dramatically. The water plant runs at full capacity several times each year, meaning we are making as much water as we can just to meet the demand. No room for error. This project is vital to the health and well-being of all our customers,” said Matt Anderson, director of utilities.

Over those 30 years, Natchitoches has expanded to include large subdivisions, hotels, restaurants and factories.

Once finished, the renovated plant is expected to have the capacity of at least 10.5 MGD (millions of gallons per day), with at least 8.5 MGD being produced if some plants needed maintenance.

