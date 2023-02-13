Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

City of Natchitoches to revamp water treatment plant thanks to $5M grant

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Water Sector Commission has awarded the City of Natchitoches $5 million to rehabilitate their water treatment plant.

“Since the beginning of my administration, we have been adamant about seeking funding on the state and federal levels that make expensive, yet vital, projects a reality in the City of Natchitoches. This is a tremendous win that will ensure our ability to continue to provide both clean and plentiful water to Natchitoches residents,” said Mayor Ronnie Williams.

Plants 1, built in 1959, and Plant 2, built in 1971, will receive minor updates. This will mean correcting identified treatment plant deficiencies. Plant 3, built in 1995, will be updated to address the specific mandates outlined by the Louisiana Department of Health Administrative order. Aging mechanical equipment will be replaced, and the clarifier and filters will be restored to full operation and capacity.

A fourth plant will also be added to meet water demand. This plant will be able to treat an additional two million gallons of water a day.

Plant 4 will be built first, with repairs beginning on Plant 3 after it’s fully operational. Once Plant 3 is fully operational, Plant 2 will be shut down for repairs.

“No capacity has been added to the treatment plant since 1994, almost 30 years. In that time, the water needs of the City have increased dramatically. The water plant runs at full capacity several times each year, meaning we are making as much water as we can just to meet the demand. No room for error. This project is vital to the health and well-being of all our customers,” said Matt Anderson, director of utilities.

Over those 30 years, Natchitoches has expanded to include large subdivisions, hotels, restaurants and factories.

Once finished, the renovated plant is expected to have the capacity of at least 10.5 MGD (millions of gallons per day), with at least 8.5 MGD being produced if some plants needed maintenance.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found shot to death on North Hearn Avenue
Victim named in shooting on North Hearne Avenue
Woman fatally shot in head on W. College Street
Victim killed on West College Street named
Deadly two-car crash
Unrestrained 62-year-old Lincoln Parish man loses his life in crash on I-20 in Bossier Parish
(Source: WALB)
Man fatally shot outside party on Greenwood Road; victim named
Students and community members worshiping at Asbury on Sunday
The longest church service at Asbury since 1970 has been happening non-stop since Wednesday

Latest News

While the cause of this fire is still being investigated, the SFM would like to, once again,...
71-year-old man dead in Natchitoches Parish apartment fire
INTERVIEW: Oldest living funeral director in Louisiana
Oldest living funeral director in Louisiana turns 100
Black History Month: Suyi Georgewell
Black History Month: Suyi Georgewell accomplishes goals with drive & passion
Heart of Louisiana: FIsh Collection
Heart of Louisiana: Fish Collection