Bossier man given more than $2.5M bond on child sex crimes

Brandon Salley, 22
Brandon Salley, 22(BPSO)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A man from Bossier City has been arrested for alleged sexual involvement with a juvenile.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office says Brandon Salley, 22, was arrested Feb. 2 on five charges for his alleged sexual activity with a 14-year-old girl. The crimes reportedly took place in late December of 2022 through February of 2023. Sheriff’s office officials say Salley would meet the girl on social media and arrange to meet with her and some friends at a house in the parish.

He allegedly provided alcohol to the juveniles before engaging in sexual activity with one of them.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX:

Salley is charged with the following:

  • Computer-aided solicitation of a minor
  • Carnal knowledge of a juvenile
  • Unlawful purchase of alcoholic beverages on behalf of persons under 21
  • Contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile
  • Indecent behavior with a juvenile

Salley was booked into Bossier Max with an initial amount bond of $427,000.

After Salley was arrested, detectives continued to look into the case, and determined Salley had contacted at least four other juveniles via social media. Officials say he followed the same pattern of taking the victims to a house and Bossier and giving them alcohol. The sheriff’s office says Salley recorded several of these sexual acts involving juveniles. Detectives say they also found images of child sexual abuse and sexual abuse of animals in Salley’s possession.

As such, Salley was additionally charged with the following:

  • Pornography involving juveniles (production)
  • Pornography involving juveniles (18 counts)
  • Sexual abuse of an animal (10 counts)
  • Computer-aided solicitation of a minor (4 counts)
  • Indecent behavior with a juvenile
  • Felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile (2 counts)
  • Contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile (4 counts)
  • Sexual battery

Salley remains behind bars at Bossier Max. His bond has been increased to $2,637,000.

“The safety of our children is paramount. We encourage parents to monitor their children’s activity on social media to help protect them from predators,” said Sheriff Julian Whittington.

Anyone with additional information about Salley’s case, or any other cases of child sex abuse, should call BPSO at 318-965-3418.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

