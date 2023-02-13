Black History Month: Suyi Georgewell accomplishes goals with drive & passion

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - During February, KSLA is honoring African Americans who have made significant contributions to the ArkLaTex community.

Suyi Georgewill was born in Lagos, Nigeria and moved to Toronto, Canada as a child.

He received a full Division I Athletic Scholarship due to his passion for sports and attended the University of Southern Mississippi. Suyi graduated with a degree in accounting.

In college, he received multiple medals in track and field from Conference USA. He was a representative for the team, as well as a member of the Student Athlete Committee.

Suyi moved to the Shreveport-Bossier City area after getting a job with Cintas, a uniform rental service. As a general manager, he worked to increase the impact of the business on the community and ensured success during the COVID-19 pandemic.

