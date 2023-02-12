Victim killed on W. College Street named

Ask the Doctor
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The woman who was shot in the head and killed on West College Street has been named.

On Feb. 12, the Shreveport woman who was killed in Queensborough on Feb. 9, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office.

Huleta Donshay Hughes, 71, was shot and killed on the 2600 block of West College Street just before 11:45 p.m.

Hughes was identified by fingerprint comparison.

Her death remains under investigation.

If you have any information relating to this case, call the Shreveport Police Department at (318) 673-7300.

