Unrestrained 62-year-old loses life in crash on I-20

Deadly two-car crash
Deadly two-car crash(MGN)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 6:41 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man dies after he veers off of I-20 and strikes a tree while unrestrained.

On Saturday, Feb. 11, just before 3:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police (LSP) troopers began investigating a one-vehicle crash on I-20, west of LA Hwy 157. When troopers arrived they discovered Danny Ambrose, 62, was driving a 2003 Toyota MR2 west on I-20 and for unknown reasons he exited the roadway.

Unrestrained, Ambrose struck a tree and then overturned.

Ambrose suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene by the Bossier Parish Coroner’s Office.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash, however routine toxicology samples were gathered and submitted for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.

