Sunny start to the week, but it won’t last

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! The day has been beautiful and we have a nice quiet night ahead of us as well. Temperatures reached the mid-60s, making for a comfortable Super Bowl Sunday for any plans that took place outside. Tonight, we will stay a little warmer than last night with lows in the low-40s and a little bit of increasing cloud cover as we head into the early Monday morning hours.

Partly to mostly sunny tomorrow with highs near the 70-degree mark, it is going to be another beautiful day to cure the Monday blues. Could be a little breezy at times, but nothing to really mess up your hair over. Cloud cover will increase throughout the day with cloudy skies taking over going into the late night hours. This is ahead of expected rain Tuesday morning, lows tomorrow night will drop to the mid-50s.

Rain is expected to move in Tuesday morning and it could be heavy at times with some thunderstorms. The line of heavier showers will move through between 7 and 11 AM with most of the rain finishing up as we head into the afternoon. Another bought of rainfall is expected Wednesday and there lies a risk for some severe storms Wednesday night, which we will know more about in the coming day or so.

