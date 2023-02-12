Man identified in deadly Greenwell Springs Road shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Greenwell Springs Road is now reopened after being shut down for several hours while deputies were investigating a deadly shooting, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

Greenwell Springs Road will be shut down for several hours while deputies investigate a deadly shooting, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. (WAFB)

Homicide detectives identified the man as Roberto Ramos Jr., 21, of Walker.

According to deputies, Ramos was found shot inside a vehicle on Friday afternoon, Feb. 10, around 14040 Greenwell Springs Road near Frenchtown Road.

Officials said Ramos may have been in the vehicle for a few hours, and the coroner was contacted.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP.

This investigation is ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.