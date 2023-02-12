Man identified in deadly Greenwell Springs Road shooting
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Greenwell Springs Road is now reopened after being shut down for several hours while deputies were investigating a deadly shooting, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
Homicide detectives identified the man as Roberto Ramos Jr., 21, of Walker.
According to deputies, Ramos was found shot inside a vehicle on Friday afternoon, Feb. 10, around 14040 Greenwell Springs Road near Frenchtown Road.
Officials said Ramos may have been in the vehicle for a few hours, and the coroner was contacted.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP.
This investigation is ongoing.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.