Lake Charles apartment complex catches fire for sixth time, officials say

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Fire Department responded to a fire Saturday morning at Place Vendome, an apartment building in the 1000 block of Prejean Drive.

The fire began at 10:54 a.m., according to LCFD. No injuries are reported.

This is the sixth fire at the apartment complex in three years, according to LCFD.

The first fire was on Nov. 22, 2020, the second on May 24, 2021, the third on June 1, 2021, the fourth on Sept. 20, 2021 and the fifth on Sept. 14 2022.

7News previously reported the complex was damaged in Hurricane Laura and has since been vacant, though we’re told some of the buildings appeared to have some exterior work recently done.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

