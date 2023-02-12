Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Lake Charles apartment complex catches fire for sixth time, officials say

Lake Charles apartment complex catches fire for 6th time, officials say
Lake Charles apartment complex catches fire for 6th time, officials say
By Jade Moreau
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Fire Department responded to a fire Saturday morning at Place Vendome, an apartment building in the 1000 block of Prejean Drive.

The fire began at 10:54 a.m., according to LCFD. No injuries are reported.

This is the sixth fire at the apartment complex in three years, according to LCFD.

The first fire was on Nov. 22, 2020, the second on May 24, 2021, the third on June 1, 2021, the fourth on Sept. 20, 2021 and the fifth on Sept. 14 2022.

7News previously reported the complex was damaged in Hurricane Laura and has since been vacant, though we’re told some of the buildings appeared to have some exterior work recently done.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found shot to death on North Hearn Avenue
Victim named in shooting on North Hearne Avenue
Justin Price, 32, is charged with illegal possession of stolen things.
Shreveport man in jail due to fentanyl investigation
Woman fatally shot in head on W. College Street
Victim killed on W. College Street named
Deadly two-car crash
Unrestrained 62-year-old Lincoln Parish man loses his life in crash on I-20 in Bossier Parish
Justin Clowers.
McCurtain County inmate that escaped has been captured

Latest News

Lights streak across Northeast Ohio sky Sunday night
Lights streak across Northeast Ohio sky Sunday night
Greenwell Springs Road will be shut down for several hours while deputies investigate a deadly...
Man identified in deadly Greenwell Springs Road shooting
Bagley family files civil lawsuit; The People’s Promise leads 2nd march
Bagley family files civil lawsuit; The People’s Promise leads 2nd march
Choudrant man dies in crash in Bossier Parish
Choudrant man dies in crash in Bossier Parish
Daniel Hartman
10-year-old boy awaits kidney transplant match