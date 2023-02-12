Krewe of Centaur parade rolls through Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Let the good times roll!

On Saturday, Feb. 11, the Krewe of Centaur rolled through the streets of Shreveport to the delight on onlookers and Mardi Gras celebrators. The krewe started their parade at 3 p.m. They began their trek in downtown Shreveport and ended on Broadmoor.

[Take a look below at some pictures from the parade.]

