Krewe of Centaur parade rolls through Shreveport
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Let the good times roll!
On Saturday, Feb. 11, the Krewe of Centaur rolled through the streets of Shreveport to the delight on onlookers and Mardi Gras celebrators. The krewe started their parade at 3 p.m. They began their trek in downtown Shreveport and ended on Broadmoor.
[Take a look below at some pictures from the parade.]
Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.