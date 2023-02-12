Ask the Doctor
Growing concern over opioid overdoses, after 6 deaths in St. Tammany Parish, coroner reports

Unintentional Opioid deaths continue to climb in SC, in line with national epidemic, according...
Unintentional Opioid deaths continue to climb in SC, in line with national epidemic, according to 2021 report.(CNN Newsource)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 1:50 AM CST
ST. TAMMANY PARISH (WVUE) - Six apparent recent opioid deaths have the St. Tammany Parish Coroner concerned.

Three deaths this week followed three people dying last weekend under suspected opioid overdoses in 24 hours. The most recent three victims were men in their 30s.

One died Monday in unincorporated West St. Tammany near Madisonville, and the other two men died in the North Shore village of Lacombe.

St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston said there had been six likely overdose deaths in the last 11 days, and they could’ve been 100 percent preventable.

“Although toxicology reports will take some time, all three of these deaths are very likely due to opioid overdoses,” Preston said. “Our office and agencies around the country are finding the toxic opioid Fentanyl in many other street drugs.

Preston advises anyone with addiction problems seeking help should call 998.

