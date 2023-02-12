Ask the Doctor
Fatal shooting outside of party on Greenwood Road; victim named

(Source: WALB)
(Source: WALB)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:35 AM CST
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was shot to death outside of a party on Greenwood Road.

On Feb. 11, a Shreveport man, Schuncey Bernard Bates, 45, was shot and killed on the 4700 block of Greenwood Road, just after 9 p.m.

A witness reported they were at a party on Greenwood road when they heard gunshots. When they went outside they found an adult man shot several times.

Bates was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:38 p.m.

According to SPD, the weapon used was a 9mm.

An autopsy has been ordered.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This shooting remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department, if you have information, please call (318) 673-7300.

