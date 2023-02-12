Bagley family files civil lawsuit; The People’s Promise leads 2nd march

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The family of Alonzo Bagley, a victim of an officer-involved shooting on Feb. 3, has filed a civil lawsuit and will hold a second march.

On Feb. 11, Alonzo Bagley’s family filed a civil lawsuit against Shreveport Police Officer Alexander Tyler. The lawsuit was filed due to the officer-involved shooting that claimed Bagley’s life on Feb. 3, at the Villa Norte Apartments in Shreveport.

The People’s Promise released a statement demanding the release of the body camera footage, transparency, and accountability.

“We, as the youth, want to see the officials of our city speak up and express support for the family of Alonzo Bagley. We, as the youth, want to see a future where we will not have to grieve tragedies similar to those of Ronald Greene, Tommie McGlothen Jr., and Alonzo Bagley,” says The People’s Promise statement.

The organization says they will be marching for the second time on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m., from the Shreveport Police Department, 1234 Texas Avenue, to the Caddo Parish Courthouse.

