ArkLaTex organization hosts job fair for senior citizens

An organization in the ArkLaTeX is helping senior citizens get back into the work force.
By Amia Lewis
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
An organization in the ArkLaTeX is helping senior citizens get back into the work force.

On Saturday, Feb. 11, Seniors First held a back to work job fair at the Shreveport Community Wellness and Opportunity Center. Their mission is to seek, reach, and re-integrate senior citizens back out in the community in order to bring them from non-productivity to productivity.

Several vendors at the event offered helpful advice from job training skills to educational programs. KSLA talked with one of the organizations taking part in the event.

Allison Youngblood-Seamster is the executive director of Seeds in Action, and she attended the event as a vendor.

”We are Seeds in Action Community Healthcare Agency, and we are an in-home personal care service where we offer personal care service to people ranging from 0 to 99 years of age,” Youngblood-Seamster said.

Seniors First said they plan to host a back to work job fair once a month.

