Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

14-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself, police in South Carolina say

According to police, the incident happened at about 12:57 a.m. Sunday.
According to police, the incident happened at about 12:57 a.m. Sunday.(Source: Gray News)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A 14-year-old boy is dead after he accidentally shot himself with a gun early Sunday morning, according to the Gaffney Police Department.

According to police, the incident happened at about 12:57 a.m. at Colonial Heights apartments when the 14-year-old and his 13-year-old cousin found a gun in the house that belonged to the homeowner.

Officers who responded to the scene said they found the 14-year-old on the living room floor with a gunshot wound to the chest and immediately began CPR. The boy died of his injuries.

After speaking with the homeowner and the victim’s cousin, officers learned that the victim accidentally discharged one round, striking himself in the chest.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Price, 32, is charged with illegal possession of stolen things.
Shreveport man in jail due to fentanyl investigation
Justin Clowers.
McCurtain County inmate that escaped has been captured
FILE - The driver was turning around at a home near the end of a dead-end street in Lake...
4-year-old struck, killed by mail truck in Louisiana, sheriff says
The company issued a nationwide recall of the Skippack Medical Lab rapid test kits.
Recall issued for 56,000 COVID-19 antigen rapid tests
55 firefighters fought a fire a Sushi Gen restaurant.
SFD units respond to 2-alarm fire at Sushi Gen; 2 other businesses damaged

Latest News

Alonzo Bagley's family speaks about shooting
Bagley family files civil lawsuit; The People’s Promise leads 2nd march
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gives remarks about the unidentified object in Canadian...
Trudeau speaks about object shot down over Canada
A woman was rescued from rubble 132 hours after the earthquake in Turkey, according to CNN...
Turkey detains building contractors as quake deaths pass 33,000
In Hatay, Turkey, an 85-year-old-woman was rescued nearly a week after the quake.
RAW: 85-year-old rescued after 152 hours in quake rubble
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited Mars Wrigley in the June accident at...
Candy firm fined after 2 workers fall into vat of chocolate