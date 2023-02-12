10-year-old boy awaits kidney transplant match

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One 10-year-old’s journey trying to find a kidney transplant, after being born with a rare disorder.

Daniel Hartman is like most 10-year-old boys, he loves to play basketball and spend time with his sisters.

“When you think about having your first baby, you just like okay this is going to be fun, this is going to be exciting, but it wasn’t exciting like that for me,” says Darrenae Hartman who is Daniel’s mom.

A joyous occasion, that suddenly took a turn for the worse.

“It was scary, it was really scary. I don’t know, it was a lot to deal with, I couldn’t cope right. I had a lot of emotions, I don’t know, it was a really really dark time in my life,” says Darrenae.

At just two weeks old, doctors diagnosed Daniel with a posterior urethral valve.

“He had a blockage in the bladder when he was still inside the womb, and it’s not something that is detected unless they look for it. So, when he was born the first week and a half, two weeks or so, every time h tried to urinate, a little bit came out. The rest was back flowing into the kidney,” explains Trenton Hartman who is Daniel’s father.

Daniel spent most of his life in and out of surgeries, between changing tubes in his body to scars lining his stomach. Daniel calls them his battle scars.

Daniel Hartman (WAFB)

“We always knew that at some point in time, it was like he was going to have to have a kidney transplant, but I guess like the reality of that didn’t set in until the time came,” says Trenton.

Trenton was a kidney transplant match for his son. However, a few days after the transplant, doctors found a blood clot in the kidney. Trenton’s kidney was too big for Daniel, and ultimately the doctors had to take the kidney out.

In order for Daniel to get a new transplant, Daniel will have to isolate himself from the world, making sure he does not get sick before his next surgery.

“It’s hard to kind of limit a child to so much like that, you know what I mean,” adds Trenton.

Daniel’s parents say he will not be able to go to school, play basketball competitively, and hang out with his siblings as much, to protect himself from getting sick.

“I being away from people that’s sick. So, I am taking care of myself and while I am taking care of myself, I am protecting my kidney so I don’t get sick. If I get sick, I have an infection and then I end up in the hospital, and that’s going to be a complete disaster for transplant,” says Daniel.

For the next six months, Daniel and his family will wait, hoping and praying that the next round of surgery will be successful, and give Daniel a normal life.

Daniel will go through dialysis treatments three times a week until he goes through another transplant. His family awaits the results to see if another family member might be a transplant match.

The family members have set up a GoFund Me page to help pay for medical bills, if you wish to donate, you can click this link here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.