Shreveport man in jail due to fentanyl investigation

Justin Price, 32, is charged with illegal possession of stolen things.
Justin Price, 32, is charged with illegal possession of stolen things.(CPSO)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 5:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) narcotics agents arrested a Shreveport man after finding $42,760 worth of illegal drugs and firearms allegedly in his possession.

On Feb. 9, agents with CPSO’s Narcotics Unit and DEA task force launched an investigation in reference to the distribution of Fentanyl pills.

The investigation led the Caddo Sheriff’s Special Response Team (SRT) to a parking lot on the 9900 block of Mansfield Road, it was there that James Balthazar Jr., 28, was detained. Deputies allegedly located 89 fentanyl pills, 10 oxycodone pills, and 7.6 grams of marijuana, alongside $4750 in cash on Balthazar’s person.

This led to agents conducting a search warrant on Balthazar’s vehicle where a firearm was discovered.

As the investigation continued, agents obtained a second search warrant for Balthazar’s home on the 600 block of Meadowdale Place. During the search, 863 illegal pills including 716 doses of fentanyl, 117 doses of oxycodone, 455 grams of marijuana, 105 grams of THC vape pens, a mason jar of THC wax, 3 bottles of promethazine syrup, packaging material, 2 digital scales, and $1,000 in cash was discovered.

Drug bust on Mansfield Road.
Drug bust on Mansfield Road.(cpso)

The estimated street values of the narcotics were as follows:

  • fentanyl pills $24,150
  • assorted prescription pills $4,410
  • marijuana $11,375
  • THC vape pens $2,625
  • promethazine syrup $200

Balthazar Jr. was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center and charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute schedule II - fentanyl, one count of possession with intent to distribute schedule I - marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and illegal carrying of weapons.

