Nice weather to finish off the weekend; more rain this week

By Austin Evans
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! The sun has come out and it is a nice afternoon, considering the day we started with. Temperatures have struggled today but nothing majorly cold, especially after the rain and clouds moved out. Tonight, we will get pretty cold with lows dropping to near freezing with clear skies.

Tomorrow, the sunny skies continue and we will warm up considerably tomorrow. Highs in the low and mid-60s are expected across the ArkLaTex with only a few harmless clouds in the morning. It will be a great day to get out and enjoy and nothing is expected tomorrow afternoon and evening to your Super Bowl plans will not be interrupted. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the 30s once again.

Clouds increase along with the temperature come Monday with our next weather maker moving on Tuesday. Rain and storms are once again set to plague the ArkLaTex with their presence on Tuesday and there is a chance some severe storms may come from the system. Rain chances continue on Wednesday.

