New technical workforce training center now open at Texarkana College

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A new workforce training facility is now open in the Texarkana area and ready to take on students.

“I’d like to begin by acknowledging and extending my heartfelt gratitude to the McCulloch family,” said Jason Smith, president of Texarkana College.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Friday morning (Feb. 10) at Texarkana College for the McCulloch Industrial Technology Center. The new building will house the college technology and air conditioning/refrigeration programs. The 15,000 sq. ft. facility was made possible by a generous donation from the Amos McCulloch family, owners of Wholesale Electric Company based in Texarkana. Chris McCulloch is the company’s vice president.

“Not only did y’all meet, but you exceeded every expectation that we had,” said McCulloch.

Texas state leaders say education is important to keep the State of Texas moving forward by providing a qualified workforce. On hand Friday was U.S. Congressman Nathanial Moran of Texas. Moran said the new training center is vital for workforce development in the area.

“McCulloch Industrial Technology Center here at Texarkana College is going to provide that opportunity for kids to follow their dreams, to make a new life for themselves, to become better and achieve more in this life, not just for themselves, but to give back to the community as well,” said Congressman Moran.

Construction on this project began in late 2021.

“Generations to come are going to be changed, are going to have a brighter future because of the training that will be received in this building,” said State Representative Gary Vandeaver.

