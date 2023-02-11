Ask the Doctor
McCurtain County inmate strangles jailer, escapes

Justin Clowers.
Justin Clowers.(mccurtain county sheriff's office)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 8:27 AM CST
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Oklahoma (KSLA) - A dangerous sex offender escaped from jailer during medical transportation in McCurtain County.

On Feb 10, at 11:45 p.m., a McCurtain County inmate, Justin Clowers strangled a jailer during medical transportation to and from McCurtain Memorial Hospital and escaped the transport van.

Clowers was last seen in an orange county jail jumpsuit, handcuffed in front, and running westbound from the area of the Idabel Police Department, between Adams and Texas on Central.

Justin Clowers.
Justin Clowers.(mccurtain county sheriff's office)

The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office warns the public that Clowers is a level three sex offender and is considered dangerous.

He has an address on Jasper Hollow Road and has associates and family in Valliant and Idabel.

MCSO also asks the public to make sure vehicles, homes, and outbuildings are secure, as he will likely be looking for a place to hide or transportation.

If you see Clowers, do not approach him, contact MSCO at (580) 286-3331.

