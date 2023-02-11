Ask the Doctor
Man accused of setting woman’s car on fire

By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office said a man was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 9, after being accused of setting a woman’s car on fire.

Troy Ross, 31, of New Orleans, faces charges of simple arson and felonious stalking, according to the Louisiana State Fire Mashal’s Office.

According to authorities, the car was set on fire in Hammond during the early morning hours of Thursday, Feb. 9. The Hammond Fire Department responded to the scene on Dillon Road.

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office said investigators at the scene of the fire learned that Ross allegedly also threatened the owner of the car and her children.

Authorities said Ross was located in Laplace and then arrested.

