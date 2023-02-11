Local Islamic group holds relief drive for Turkey, Syria earthquake victims

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - An Islamic group out of Bossier City wants to help people affected by an earthquake that hit Turkey and left millions dead and injured.

On Friday, Feb. 10, a group called Masjid Alnoor gathered donations from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. They took donations such as money, food, clothing, hygiene products, and health products. The gathered items are being sent to Syria and Turkey through Houston’s Turkish Airlines.

The group gathered donations were for the earthquake victims of Turkey and Syria. (KSLA)

Masjid Alnoor plans on holding more assistance events soon.

On Monday, Feb. 6, a 7.8-magnitude quake brought down thousands of buildings. Nearly 24,000 people were killed and at least 80,000 were injured while millions were left homeless.

