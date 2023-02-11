Ask the Doctor
Drying out this afternoon; more wet weather on the way

By Austin Evans
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 9:10 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! We have some rain in the ArkLaTex this morning but it will not be an all-day problem. Showers are already moving out of the region and will be gone as we head into the mid-afternoon hours. Highs today will reach the region’s low and mid-50s, and some sunshine will move in during the later afternoon hours. Lows tonight will drop to the mid-30s with clear skies.

Tomorrow, sunny skies across the board with just a touch of harmless clouds during the morning hours. Much warmer tomorrow with highs in the low-60s across the ArkLaTex. Not much will be happening in the weather, a good day to dry out some of the region. It will be wet tomorrow if you’re planning outside stuff ahead of the football game tomorrow night!

Unsettled weather moves back in Tuesday and the severe risk is uncertain at this time. We expect widespread heavy rain on Tuesday, lasting into Wednesday. Temperatures will warm up into the 70s by midweek before crashing down into the 50s late week.

