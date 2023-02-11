Cypress Baptist Church throws dance for special needs community

BENTON, La. (KSLA) - On Friday, Feb. 10, Cypress Baptist Church in Benton held its annual Night to Shine dance for special needs individuals.

The event allowed partygoers to enjoy a celebrity-style evening. Each person rode in a limo, was cheered down a red carpet upon arrival, and had a night full of food and dancing. It was an extra special time for everyone. It’s also the first Night to Shine since the Covid pandemic.

Night to Shine dance (KSLA)

Courtney Bouillon, the event coordinator, was just as excited for the event as the people in attendance.

“How special it is to them that they look forward to it for a year, you know I mean I look forward to things, but they have been looking forward to this night for a year and preparing, and it’s overwhelming to think about,” Bouillon said.

Night to Shine dance (KSLA)

At the end of the night each special needs person was crowned a queen or king. Cypress Baptist said they plan to host the celebratory event next year.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.