Woman fatally shot in head on W. College Street

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting at 11:39 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9.

The incident occurred in the 2600 block of W. College Street.

Police say a concerned citizen called in about seeing a woman laying on the ground. Upon arrival, officers found the woman suffering from a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

No arrest has been made and there is no suspect information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.