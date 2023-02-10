Ask the Doctor
Time airing at Robinsons Film Center; interview deep dives into story

Academy Award nominated film explores family, faith, and fairness
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Robinson Film Center airs a free showing of a documentary about a husband and wife defying all statistics after being separated for 21 years by the penal system.

On Feb. 10, we interview Fox and Rod Richardson, Ark-La-Tex natives, as they tell us about their academy award nominated film, Time. The documentary film dives into the untold story of incarceration, the love that she and her husband sustained, and raising their six sons to be successful.

In our interview with the Richardsons, we explore their holding onto faith in the face of great trials, what held them together, and their fight to reform America’s prison system.

We will also take the time to get to know Fox Richardson, the woman who survived 21 years of her husband’s incarceration in Angola while leading the charge to restore her family.

Against the odds stacked against them, their family has prospered.

The documentary will be airing free on Sunday, Feb. 12, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., at the Robinson Film Center, 617 Texas Street, followed by a Q&A and book signing.

To reserve your spot, visit http://robinsonfilmcenter.org/#/time/.

