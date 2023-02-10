Ask the Doctor
Suspect in custody following manhunt in Panola County

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The suspect being sought after by authorities in Panola County has been captured, according to the Panola County Sheriff’s Office.

The apprehension came almost two hours after the sheriff’s office announced they were searching for an armed fugitive in the area of CR 108 and CR 1081.

Sheriff Cutter Clinton had confirmed he and his deputies were searching for the fugitive in a wooded area. The manhunt reportedly started as a pursuit.

Further information will be released as it becomes available.

