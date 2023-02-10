State to seek death penalty for man accused in fatal shooting of Panola County deputy
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Prosecutors announced Thursday they will seek the death penalty in the case against a man accused of killing a Panola County sheriff’s deputy.
Gregory Dewayne Newson is accused of fatally shooting Panola County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Dickerson on New Year’s Eve 2019.
In a Thursday afternoon court hearing, the state announced they have filed a motion expressing their intent to seek the death penalty.
The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Farm-to-Market Road 10 in Gary. A preliminary investigation indicated Dickerson was conducting a traffic stop when Newson fatally shot him. Newson was later arrested in Louisiana following a police chase.
Dickerson, a U.S. Army veteran, is survived by his wife and two young children. Since the shooting, Dickerson’s mother has hosted an annual blood drive to honor her late son.
Newson is currently being held in the Gregg County Jail. Jury selection is set to begin July 31 and is expected to last approximately six weeks.
RELATED:
- Mother of fallen East Texas deputy honors son with ‘blue blood drive’
- Deputy Chris Dickerson’s name added to Fallen Peace Officers monument in Carthage
- Panola County DA names special prosecutor in Deputy Dickerson’s murder case
- Fallen Hero: Dep. Chris Dickerson, fellow deputies honored in 2018 for saving woman from burning home
- ‘Our hearts are hurting’: Sheriff’s office identifies deputy killed in the line of duty
- Sheriff, widow acknowledge impact of fallen deputy’s life of service
- ETX deputy-involved shooting suspect in custody following foot chase in Shreveport
- WEBXTRA: Gary residents speak about fatal Panola County shooting incident
Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.