State to seek death penalty for man accused in fatal shooting of Panola County deputy

By Blake Holland and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Prosecutors announced Thursday they will seek the death penalty in the case against a man accused of killing a Panola County sheriff’s deputy.

Gregory Dewayne Newson is accused of fatally shooting Panola County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Dickerson on New Year’s Eve 2019.

In a Thursday afternoon court hearing, the state announced they have filed a motion expressing their intent to seek the death penalty.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Farm-to-Market Road 10 in Gary. A preliminary investigation indicated Dickerson was conducting a traffic stop when Newson fatally shot him. Newson was later arrested in Louisiana following a police chase.

Dickerson, a U.S. Army veteran, is survived by his wife and two young children. Since the shooting, Dickerson’s mother has hosted an annual blood drive to honor her late son.

Newson is currently being held in the Gregg County Jail. Jury selection is set to begin July 31 and is expected to last approximately six weeks.

Shreveport-Bossier communications officer and jailer JaNiece Cefalu presented painted portrait...
Shreveport-Bossier communications officer and jailer JaNiece Cefalu presented painted portrait of slain Panola County Sheriff's Deputy Chris Dickerson to his family and to the Panola County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.(Blake Holland/KLTV)
