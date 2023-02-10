Ask the Doctor
Shreveport Police sergeant struck by car while assisting motorist

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport Police sergeant was blocking traffic in his car when a speeding Aldi crashed into him.

On Feb. 9, at 11:34 p.m., Sergeant Marcus Hines was assisting a stalled motorist on I-49 just before the I-20 east and westbound exit ramps. While Hines was blocking traffic in a marked SPD unit with active overhead lighting he was struck by a 2015 Audi that was traveling at a high rate of speed.

Sergeant Hines was transported to a local hospital.

“Please keep Sergeant Hines in your thoughts and prayers as he recovers, “ said SPD on Facebook.

The Kia Forte that Sergeant Hines was assisting was also struck and those occupants were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Due to the severity of the crash, the Crash Investigations Unit has responded.

The driver of the Audi was also transported to a local hospital and impairment is suspected.

The crash is currently under investigation. Updates to come as more information becomes available.

