Rain returns to the ArkLaTex today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After a gorgeous day on Thursday, unfortunately things will be going downhill today as the next system moves into the ArkLaTex.

Showers are already developing early this morning along the I-30 corridor and these will gradually spread southeast across the rest of the region throughout the day.

After starting off in the 40s, we won’t warm much this afternoon thanks to the widespread cloud cover and increasing rain chances. Highs will only be in the 40s for parts of Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas, low to mid 50s over northwest Louisiana, and low to mid 60s for our far southeastern parishes.

Heading into tonight, rain will become more widespread and focus along the I-49 corridor through much of the night. A few wet snowflakes could mix in briefly but not expecting any impacts from this.

We start off damp and dreary Saturday morning but sunshine should return by afternoon. Temperatures will stay cool with highs only in the low to mid 50s.

Sunday is the pick day of the weekend with more sun and highs warming back into the low and mid 60s.

Unfortunately the dry weather won’t last long as another storm system quickly moves into the ArkLaTex on Tuesday bringing another round of widespread showers and storms. Locally heavy rain will be possible with this but right now, severe weather appears unlikely.

The active pattern then continues through the middle of next week with yet another strong cold front taking aim on the region. This next front will bring more storms followed by some much cooler air by the end of next week.

Have a great weekend!

-Matt Jones

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.