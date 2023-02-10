Ask the Doctor
Police looking for domestic violence suspect

Roderick McKnight, DOB: 4/11/1992
Roderick McKnight, DOB: 4/11/1992
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police are currently looking for a domestic violence suspect.

The Shreveport Police Department says on Jan. 23, officers were called about ongoing reports of domestic abuse in the 4300 block of Illinois Street. Police say the victim has a restraining order against the suspect.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Roderick McKnight, 30, for:

  • Violation of a protective order (2 counts)
  • Simple criminal damage to property (2 counts)
  • Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling

Anyone with information about McKnight’s whereabouts is asked to call SPD at 318-673-7300 #3. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

