Mt. Canaan Baptist Church hosts first-ever HBCU college fair for area students

By Tamer Knight
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Mt. Canaan Baptist Church hosted its first HBCU career day for students of the Caddo Parish School District.

This event was important for the community to expose students to different historical Black institutions, but also to provide opportunity for students who may or may not have the means to attend college visits. At the college fair were approximately nine different schools and more than 400 students.

”One, it’s because we’re seniors and you know, just to see what’s out there, you know, with the different colleges have for us and explore,” said Xavion Hamilton, a senior.

“Before I came to this program today, I haven’t been accepted to nothing but two colleges, but now that I’m here, I have gotten accepted to five,” said Paris Bilberry, another senior.

“All the schools and people at the tables have been helpful and giving us insight about the schools and how we should come and be able to fit in,” said Brandon Heard, a senior.

“Open us up to more opportunities and see that you can go to any school and you can start off at an HBCU for the culture really,” Bralyn Mayfield, a senior, said.

Mt. Canaan Baptist Church officials say although this was the very first HBCU college fair, they do plan to make this an annual event for local high school students in the area.

