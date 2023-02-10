Millions expected to bet on Super Bowl with Fanduel Sportsbook

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With the Super Bowl coming up this weekend, it’s expected that millions of people will bet on the game.

In Shreveport, Sam’s Town Hotel & Casino is expected to have over 200 people at their Fanduel Sportsbook, viewing the Super Bowl game and placing bets. Sports betting can also be an addiction, and it’s important to note that it is legal in Louisiana, but people should take proper precautions when placing bets.

With the super bowl coming up, it's expected millions of people will bet on the game. (KSLA)

With the super bowl coming up, it's expected millions of people will bet on the game. (KSLA)

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.